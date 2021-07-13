Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.14.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SECYF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Secure Energy Services to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of SECYF opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.62. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

