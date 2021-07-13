Relx (LON:REL) Hits New 52-Week High at $2,037.00

Relx Plc (LON:REL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,037 ($26.61) and last traded at GBX 2,029 ($26.51), with a volume of 2343370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,008 ($26.23).

A number of research firms have commented on REL. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays set a GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Relx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,148.82 ($28.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,900.23. The firm has a market cap of £39.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

