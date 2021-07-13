Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $20,657,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

