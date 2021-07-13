Scotiabank Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LUNMF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.82.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.