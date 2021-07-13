Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) had its target price decreased by Roth Capital from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.66 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.33.

Shares of DQ stock opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.72. Daqo New Energy has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $130.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $256.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.80 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

