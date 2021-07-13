Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

NYSE ABR opened at $18.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 86.52%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 95,294 shares during the last quarter. 42.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

