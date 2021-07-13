Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $5.64 on Monday. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.52.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Agenus by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Agenus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.