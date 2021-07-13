Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $13.80 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3239 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

