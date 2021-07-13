PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) & Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Head-To-Head Review

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of PagerDuty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Aware shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of PagerDuty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Aware shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PagerDuty and Aware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagerDuty -35.19% -21.75% -9.76% Aware -65.54% -17.18% -15.41%

Risk and Volatility

PagerDuty has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aware has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PagerDuty and Aware’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagerDuty $213.56 million 16.47 -$68.90 million ($0.87) -48.32 Aware $11.31 million 6.96 -$7.61 million N/A N/A

Aware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PagerDuty.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PagerDuty and Aware, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagerDuty 0 5 8 0 2.62 Aware 0 0 0 0 N/A

PagerDuty currently has a consensus price target of $46.31, suggesting a potential upside of 10.15%. Given PagerDuty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PagerDuty is more favorable than Aware.

Summary

PagerDuty beats Aware on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements. It serves various industries, including software and technology, telecommunications, retail, travel and hospitality, media and entertainment, and financial services. PagerDuty, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aware

Aware, Inc. provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services. The company also provides Knomi mobile biometric authentication framework; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system; AFIX suite of products for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; BioSP biometric services platform; WebEnroll, a browser-based biometric enrollment and data management solution; and Indigo, a cloud-based biometric API and turnkey service. In addition, it offers program management and software engineering services, including project planning and management; system and architecture design; software design, development, customization, configuration, and testing; and software integration and installation. The company's software portfolio enables government agencies and commercial entities to enrol, identify, authenticate, and enable using biometrics, such as fingerprints, faces, irises, and voices. The company sells its products through systems integrators, original equipment manufacturers, value added resellers, and partners, as well as directly to end user customers. Aware, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

