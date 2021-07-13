Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Set at $10.15 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 1,088.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 36.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

