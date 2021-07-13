Brokerages Expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:CHRW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

NYSE CHRW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $106.75.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

