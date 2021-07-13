Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.04.

Nasdaq stock opened at $179.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.18. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $752,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

