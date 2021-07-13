Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COST. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.20.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $407.88 on Friday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $414.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $180.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,730 shares of company stock worth $6,915,279. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,390,245,000 after buying an additional 154,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,036,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,880,000 after buying an additional 18,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,784,019,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

