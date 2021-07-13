Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Salvatore Ferragamo to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

SFRGY opened at $10.60 on Monday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.