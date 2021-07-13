UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UCBJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of UCB in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale began coverage on UCB in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get UCB alerts:

UCB stock opened at $54.94 on Monday. UCB has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $68.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.4382 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

UCB Company Profile

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, nayzilam, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.