Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at National Bankshares

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stelco from C$34.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.33.

Shares of TSE STLC opened at C$37.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.27 and a 52-week high of C$39.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -111.11%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

