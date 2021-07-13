Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TELNY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of TELNY stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 5.94%. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

