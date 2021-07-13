Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tullow Oil plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in Europe. Tullow has a large portfolio of exploration and production assets with a focus on balanced long-term growth. Tullow Oil plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tullow Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.50.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $913.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

