Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,180 ($15.42). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,116 ($14.58), with a volume of 300,717 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hilton Food Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of £916.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

