Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides technical education training in automotive, diesel, collision repair and refinishing, motorcycle, marine and personal watercraft technologies. “

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

UTI opened at $5.92 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of -12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.6% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,237,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 674,357 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 257,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 99,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.