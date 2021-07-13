$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.43 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $19.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.