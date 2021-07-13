Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.98.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.77 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.68 and a 52-week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$863.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

