Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.19.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex stock opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($1.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cineplex will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.