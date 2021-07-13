Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Cineplex from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.19.
Cineplex stock opened at C$15.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cineplex has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$16.76. The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.84.
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.