Analysts Expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.40 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Kellogg (NYSE:K) to post sales of $3.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.45 billion. Kellogg reported sales of $3.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full year sales of $13.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $14.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

K has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

NYSE K opened at $63.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.23. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 419,668 shares of company stock worth $27,443,202. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Kellogg by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

