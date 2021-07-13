Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $266.44.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $257.66 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $263.99. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $469,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 23.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,342,000 after buying an additional 37,569 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $5,735,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

