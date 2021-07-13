T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reissued a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.08.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $211.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.64. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $212.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $330,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after acquiring an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,395,000 after acquiring an additional 730,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,154,000 after acquiring an additional 292,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

