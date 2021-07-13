Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $133.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $141.83 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $102.11 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,020 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $154,507,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

