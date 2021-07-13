ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.41.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.22. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 321,965 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 171,519 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $844,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

