Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

