Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarivate Analytics PLC operates as an information services and analytics company. It offers scientific, patient and academic research, as well as intelligence, domain and brand protection and intellectual property management solutions. Clarivate Analytics PLC, formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp, is based in Jersey, Channel Islands. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.20.

CLVT stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.54 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,670,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Hanks sold 124,297 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $3,231,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

