Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $28.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HAL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Halliburton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.