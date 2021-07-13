Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.00

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.68. Socket Mobile shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 139,272 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $44.26 million, a P/E ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 3.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Socket Mobile by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 40,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCKT)

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

