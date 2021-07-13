ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.86

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and traded as high as $5.05. ANA shares last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 764 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNPY shares. started coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of ANA in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get ANA alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter.

About ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.