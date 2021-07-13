Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Victory Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Victory Capital from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49. Victory Capital has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.14% and a net margin of 28.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

