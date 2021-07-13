First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) vs. ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Critical Comparison

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First National and ACNB’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 2.68 $8.86 million N/A N/A ACNB $105.22 million 2.31 $18.39 million N/A N/A

ACNB has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Profitability

This table compares First National and ACNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 23.36% 11.49% 0.99% ACNB 25.69% 10.58% 1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for First National and ACNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A ACNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACNB has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.9% of First National shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.1% of ACNB shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of ACNB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ACNB pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and ACNB has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

ACNB beats First National on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites, as well as provides internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. It serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts; and retail brokerage services. Further, it acts as a trustee to invest in, protect, manage, and distribute financial assets. Additionally, the company offers property and casualty, group life, and health insurance products to commercial and individual clients; and online, telephone, and mobile banking, as well as automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 20 community banking offices located in Pennsylvania, including 13 offices in Adams county, 5 offices in York county, 1 office in Cumberland County, and 1 office in Franklin County; 5 community banking offices located in Frederick County and 7 community banking offices located in Carroll county, Maryland; and loan offices located in Lancaster and York, Pennsylvania, and Hunt Valley, Maryland. The company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

