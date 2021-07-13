Head-To-Head Review: Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) versus Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anika Therapeutics -20.83% -0.98% -0.69% Utah Medical Products 25.29% 10.65% 9.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Anika Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anika Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.02%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Utah Medical Products shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anika Therapeutics and Utah Medical Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.74 -$23.98 million $0.71 60.58 Utah Medical Products $42.18 million 7.42 $10.80 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Anika Therapeutics.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Anika Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses. It also offers joint preservation and restoration products comprising preserving joint technologies, such as partial joint replacement, joint resurfacing, and minimally invasive and bone sparing implants to treat upper and lower extremity orthopedic conditions caused by trauma, injury, and arthritic disease; soft tissue repair solutions used by surgeons to repair and reconstruct damaged ligaments and tendons resulting from sports injuries, trauma, and disease; Tactoset, an HA-enhanced injectable bone repair therapy to treat insufficiency fractures; and Hyalofast, a biodegradable support for human bone marrow mesenchymal stem cells used for cartilage regeneration and as an adjunct for microfracture surgery. In addition, the company provides Hyalobarrier, an anti-adhesion barrier for use after abdomino-pelvic surgeries; Hyalomatrix for the treatment of complex wounds, such as burns and ulcers; products for the treatment of ears, nose, and throat disorder; and ophthalmic products, including injectables, high molecular weight HA products used as viscoelastic agents in ophthalmic surgical procedures, consisting of cataract extraction and intraocular lens implantation. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems. It also provides GESCO umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE disposable peritoneal dialysis sets; PALA-NATE silicone oral protection devices; URI-CATH urinary drainage systems; NUTRI-CATH\NUTRI-LOK feeding device; MYELO-NATE lumbar sampling kits; HEMO-NATE disposable filters; and catheterization procedure tray of instruments and supplies. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other lower genital tract lesions; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars, cannulae, laparoscopic instruments, and accessories; and EPITOME and OptiMicro electrosurgical devices. Further, it provides Filshie Clip female surgical contraception devices; PATHFINDER PLUS endoscopic irrigation devices; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY urinary incontinence treatment and control systems; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other abnormalities of uterus; and LUMIN tool to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It serves neonatal intensive care units, labor and delivery departments, women's health centers in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices through direct customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and manufacturer representatives. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

