$278.60 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to report sales of $278.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alkermes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $285.30 million. Alkermes reported sales of $247.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $251.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $2,179,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,437,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 150,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $3,313,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,529 shares of company stock valued at $12,456,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALKS opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.98. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

