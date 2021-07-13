Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Vivos Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $4.52 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $103.11 million and a PE ratio of -3.23.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.