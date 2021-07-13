Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XNCR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.25.

Xencor stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. Xencor has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xencor will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Xencor by 716.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

