Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to post $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

NYSE FL opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.58 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,393 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $20,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,631,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,289,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

