Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and delivers transformative therapies for unmet medical needs. The company’s product pipeline includes KD025, KD045 and KD033 which are in clinical satge. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is based in New York. “

KDMN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.86. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.56.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,103.69% and a negative return on equity of 142.70%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kadmon by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $1,286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kadmon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 243,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Kadmon during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include Belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (ROCK2), which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host, as well as systemic sclerosis, an autoimmune disease characterized by chronic inflammation, fibrosis, and vascular damage; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

