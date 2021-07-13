Zacks Investment Research Lowers Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Hold

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidity Services, Inc. employs innovative e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The company operates a network of leading e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an efficient, automated environment offering over 500 product categories. Their superior service, unmatched scale and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 10,000 clients worldwide. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $835.30 million, a P/E ratio of 52.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.81. Liquidity Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liquidity Services will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 3,087 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $85,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,723.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 14,449 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $355,011.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 363,586 shares of company stock worth $9,307,226. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

