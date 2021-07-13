Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Universal Health Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.18.

NYSE:UHS opened at $154.68 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $88.81 and a one year high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.82, for a total transaction of $767,378.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,036.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,518 over the last three months. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,345,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $713,012,000 after buying an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,066,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,017,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after purchasing an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,686,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208,792 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,440,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,146,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

