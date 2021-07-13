Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities cut Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Copper Mountain Mining stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $639.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

