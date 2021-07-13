Head-To-Head Comparison: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimera Sciences -16.40% N/A -16.01% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.31% -45.11%

Alimera Sciences has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alimera Sciences and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimera Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Alimera Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 77.98%. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $69.83, suggesting a potential upside of 37.41%. Given Alimera Sciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alimera Sciences is more favorable than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Alimera Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alimera Sciences and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimera Sciences $50.82 million 1.24 -$5.34 million ($1.04) -8.78 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$117.84 million ($4.19) -12.13

Alimera Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alimera Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alimera Sciences beats Zentalis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. The company sells its products to physician offices, pharmacies, and hospitals through direct sales and distributors. It has a collaboration agreement with EyePoint Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. for the development and sale of insert technology to deliver other corticosteroids to the back of the eye for the treatment and prevention of eye diseases in humans or to treat diabetic macular edema. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer. The company also develops ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

