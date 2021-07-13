NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their underweight rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NDRBF stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.17.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, Australia, Asia, and internationally.

