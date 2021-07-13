Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives “Buy” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp currently has a $13.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.54.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,009,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,648,146.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,168,010 shares of company stock worth $34,291,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

