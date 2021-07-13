$780.86 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will post sales of $780.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $800.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $766.50 million. Lincoln Electric reported sales of $590.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $135.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $136.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

