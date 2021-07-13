Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,177 ($28.44). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,169 ($28.34), with a volume of 251,630 shares.

ICP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,359.67 ($30.83).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,133.09. The company has a market capitalization of £6.30 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,162 ($28.25), for a total transaction of £117,093.92 ($152,983.96).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

