Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,335 ($43.57). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,300 ($43.11), with a volume of 16,578 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CKN shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price for the company. began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,027.50 ($52.62).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of -34.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,089.20.

In related news, insider Sue Harris purchased 1,724 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, with a total value of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Also, insider Jeff Woyda sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,845 ($37.17), for a total transaction of £30,640.65 ($40,032.21).

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

